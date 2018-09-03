Brickbat: When Seconds Count

Lacey Guyton says her two-month-old daughter was "drenched in sweat" when she finally got her out of the car she'd accidentally locked her in during a recent hot summer day. Guyton's mother was able to smash out the back window. That was good, because a Waterford, Michigan, 911 dispatcher refused multiple requests to send a police officer or fire truck to help, offering instead to connect Guyton with a tow truck. Police Chief Scott Waterford says the dispatcher made a mistake and will face disciplinary action.