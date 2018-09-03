Episode 206 Scott Adams: Music as a Drug, My Immortality, BLM’s Bad Strategy, PragerU, Monkeying Up

Topics:

Music is mental programming

President Trump’s business approach vs. the political approach

McCain 2013 tweet calling Iran leader a monkey

PragerU traffic loss caused by a single Facebook employee

“Monkey up” is listed in an MIT hacker’s guide from the 1990s

Whiteboard discussion: Success Strategies

The damage being inflicted on the black community by the fake news MSM

Ryan Gosling movie omits American flag being placed on the moon

