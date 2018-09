In the next 24 hours, we can expect that some 200 Americans will die of drug overdoses. The relentless toll is the equivalent of the 9/11 attacks occurring every 15 days. Drug laws and enforcement have proved spectacularly ineffectual at saving lives.

So the Trump administration has a novel idea: Do more of what hasn't worked. As Steve Chapman observes, this is reminiscent of the old line: "The floggings will continue until morale improves."

View this article.