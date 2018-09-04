QAnon and Its Precursors

The War College podcast interviewed me last week about QAnon, the rather elaborate conspiracy theory in which Donald Trump and Robert Mueller are secretly working together to target a vast network of deep-state pedophiles. (There's more to the story than that—much, much more—but that's the gist of it.) We talked about similar conspiracy yarns of the past, the possibility that this one started as a prank, and the question of how many QAnon speculators actually believe what they're saying and how many are just playing a sort of spontaneous Alternate Reality Game, among other angles on the subject. Even Pappy O'Daniel has a cameo.

Listen here:

