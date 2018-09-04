The weight loss enemy living in your gut

Are you as as thin as you used to be? Maybe you’ve noticed a few extra pounds creeping up around your hips and thighs… maybe your jeans don’t fit as well as they used to or you can’t get your favorite shirt buttoned anymore?

If so, you’re not alone…

The vast majority of Americans are now overweight or obese, and the numbers are steadily growing.

While we can talk all day about diet and exercise, the truth is there could be a hidden cause behind your weight problems — one that is keeping you from losing weight, getting the body you want and feeling more confident no matter how hard you try…

The bacteria living in your gut.

The role of bacteria in our health has been big news for a number of years now, but the discovery of their role in weight gain may just take the cake (pun intended).

You see, study after study is proving that the bad bacteria that grow in our guts thanks to antibiotic overuse, poor diet and all of the other “marvels” of modern living are killing our metabolisms.

Take these studies for example:

• John Hopkins researchers studied mice, who were genetically altered to express a protein associated with inflammation and the development of metabolic syndrome (a cluster of health problems including obesity and diabetes), to determine how gut bacteria contributed to the problem.

They concluded that the, “Garden of bacteria (found in the intestines) plays a substantial role in the development of obesity and insulin resistance.” And, that destroying the bad bacteria actually prevented obesity, without any dietary changes.

• A 2013 French study demonstrated that lean people have a more diverse bacterial microbiome in their gut than their heavier counterparts.

• Research published in the International Journal of Obesity showed that people who have a stable weight, or who lose weight, over a nine-year period not only have a better gut bacterial diversity, but also have a higher abundance of certain types of gut microbes.

So, if the bacteria in your gut play such a major role in your weight, what can you do to ensure your gut health and therefore lose weight more easily?

The first step is to eat a more diverse range of foods. After all, since bacterial diversity is important, it stands to reason that improving the diversity of your diet would help.

Next, you want to amp up your fiber intake. That’s because fiber can be digested by certain good bacteria in your gut, feeding them so that they can do their job and keep your metabolism running optimally.

Add more apples, artichokes, blueberries, almonds, pistachios, lentils, beans, broccoli, chickpeas and whole grains to your daily diet.

You also want to take in plenty of good fats in your diet, so eat fatty fish, avocados and extra-virgin olive oil. These contain healthy fats help to reduce inflammation throughout your body, including your gut, to allow your “bugs” to thrive.

Be sure to supplement with healthy, high-quality omega-3 like those in Peak’s Krill Oil. This is an important step because studies show that omega-3 oils support friendly bacteria and give you a leg up on your weight loss goals.

Also, get more fermented foods, like sauerkraut, kombucha and tempeh, in your regular diet. These contain good amounts of probiotics to boost your gut health.

Sources:

cdc.gov/obesity/data/adult.html

sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/02/180212100618.htm

omicsonline.org/bacteria-and-obesity-the-proportion-2161-1076-3-152.php?aid=21355

independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/health-news/gut-bacteria-plays-a-role-in-long-term-weight-gain-a7632031.html

onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/lite.201500035/abstract

The post The weight loss enemy living in your gut appeared first on Personal Liberty®.