Dear Money & Crisis Reader,

As you’re reading this, I’m probably sunning myself on the Eastern Shore with an ice-cold beer and a sandwich bigger than my head.

I’m not bragging or nothin’. I just want to keep you in the loop. Because, for the rest of the week, I’m taking some (well-deserved) vacation time.

That doesn’t mean you’re going to stop getting top-quality Money & Crisis content delivered straight to your inbox. Because I’ve asked some of my colleagues, as well as some industry experts, to fill in for me this week.

These folks know more about crisis, money and personal liberty than anyone I’ve ever met.

So you’re in good hands.

Today’s issue comes to you courtesy of Chris Campbell, the managing editor of Laissez Faire Today.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

You’re Too Old

Linda Avey worked for over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Then, at the age of 46, she decided to strike out on her own.

She started her own company.

Most people would think that’s a crazy thing to do at 46…

Leave a secure, cushy job to take on such a monumental task.

“Your risk-taking days are over!”

“What if you fail!?”

“What about your safety net!?”

Those are some common objections from well-meaning friends and family.

Some people will feel a sense of relief by these “voices of reason”…

“Yes, you’re right, I don’t know what I was thinking,” they might say, thinking about the vast amount of responsibility they might have to shoulder. And what might happen if they fail.

Not Linda Avey.

And, thing is, a 20 year-old probably couldn’t do what Avey did. They wouldn’t have the experience and know-how.

See, Avey’s company allows you to send in a DNA sample, a simple swab from your mouth.

Her team analyzes it and tells you everything they can about your health and ancestry.

Linda Avey’s company is called 23andMe. And the year it launched, Time Magazine named it “Invention of the Year.”

Linda Avey wasn’t “too old.” She was the perfect age.

Sure, anyone with a brain can think of a drawback to starting a business after 40, 50, 60…

But there are also HUGE advantages.

Your experience works for you. It’s your “edge.”

With Age Comes Wisdom

The same goes, even more so, for writing a book.

Mark Twain was 41 when he published his first book.

Sure, he’d been writing for publications until then, but had he thought it was “too late” for a book, we all would be living in a world without Twain’s books.

Horrendous.

Tony Morrison was 40 when she published Beloved. She won the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel Prize in Literature and the American Book Award. Her book was turned into a movie starring Oprah and Danny Glover.

Marcel Proust was 43 when he published his first book. He’s now considered to be one of the most influential authors of the 20th century.

Henry Miller was 44.

JRR Tolkien, 45.

Charles Bukowski, 50.

Raymond Chandler, 51.

Richard Adams, 52.

Annie Proulx, 57.

Laura Ingalls Wilder, 65.

Harry Bernstein… 96.

Their books launched their careers and opened up amazing new doors in their lives.

And I’m sure at least a few of them had to deal with no shortage of naysayers — and had to move past their own mental blocks, too.

They did all of this, by the way, at a time when it was much harder — when the gatekeepers were still largely in control.

More than that…

Even if you got in good with the publishers, you’d have to give up a HUGE amount of control over your work. (J.D. Salinger, for example, HATED the first published cover of Catcher in the Rye.)

Fortunately, we live in an era where you can do what James Altucher calls “professionally self-publish.”

Where you have complete control — over the design, layout, content and marketing. And your book is indistinguishable from the traditionally published books.

It sounds like a lot of responsibility, sure.

But it’s a lot easier than you might think. And it’s incredibly exciting.

It’s one of the best ways to earn passive income, even when you sleep, and to establish yourself as an expert.

Click here and James will show you, once and for all, how to turn your passion into thousands of dollars a week — from your couch… at the beach… or anywhere in the world. Find out more.

Chris Campbell

Managing editor, Laissez Faire Today

The post “You’re Too Old!” appeared first on Laissez Faire.