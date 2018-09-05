Anonymous White House Official Says Trump Doesn’t Care About ‘Free Minds, Free Markets’ or ‘Free People’

There's a high-profile resister lurking in President Trump's White House.

While Trump has voiced his distaste for anonymous sources in pieces less than favorable to his administration, the New York Times published an op-ed on Wednesday authored by a senior official within the administration. The piece, titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," details the "quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first." According to the author, a number of appointees have made promises behind the president's back to work against him whenever "more misguided impulses" threaten American institutions.

"The president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people," the anonymous official claims. "At best, he has invoked these ideals in scripted settings. At worst, he has attacked them outright." The author calls Trump "anti-trade and anti-democratic."

The piece is not completely negative, however. The author takes time to praise what they believe to be successes in the administration, which includes deregulation and tax reform. The author also distungishes the resistance within the White House from that of "the left." The people working aginst Trump while working for him are doing so to ensure the overall success of the administration, the author claims.

The adminstration has not yet released an official response to the op-ed, but reports indicate one may be coming soon.