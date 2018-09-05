Episode 208 Scott Adams: Socialism, Woodward’s Book, Nike, Airplane Fear Persuasion

Topics:

Amy Siskind took down her tweet accusing Zina Bash of white power signal

Bob Woodward’s book says things denied by the people referenced He begins with a fact and devolves into mind reading over and over

Understand President Trump’s mindset, and how he’s successful is obvious

Selling healthcare for all without getting stuck in the Socialism bog

Uses for the Interface app by WhenHub

