The big show

Political theater of the highest order was on display Tuesday as the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh began.

Senate Democrat presidential hopefuls Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar preened for the cameras and their useful idiots – allowed in with their permission and paid off by leftist interests (likely George Soros) for the express purpose of disrupting the proceedings – interrupted with shouts and light scuffles with police trying to remove them whenever Republican senators were speaking. Senator Richard Blumenthal (Communist-Connecticut) called the hearing a “charade and a mockery,” and that it was; but not for the reasons Blumenthal implied.

Supreme Court confirmation hearings did not occur during the first 100-plus years of American history. Nominees were simply confirmed by the Senate. The first confirmation hearing occurred in 1916 when Woodrow Wilson nominated Louis Brandeis.

Brandeis was the first Jew to be nominated. He was also a so-called “public-interest” lawyer who took on corporations. As such he was opposed by much of the political elite, including former President Howard Taft and former presidents of the American Bar Association. But Brandeis didn’t show up for any of his hearings. Instead, supporters and opponents of his nomination appeared before the committee.

The first nominee to actually appear at a confirmation hearing was Felix Frankfurter in 1939. He didn’t testify, however, telling Senators that his public record spoke for itself and he wasn’t going to add to it. He was confirmed.

The nomination process turned into true political theater in 1987 when the Democrats rose up to oppose Judge Robert Bork. You may recall the Democrat’s scorched earth policy, led by the “Lion of the Senate,” the woman-slaughtering, philandering drunkard Teddy Kennedy, who falsely claimed, “Robert Bork’s America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens’ doors in midnight raids, and schoolchildren could not be taught about evolution.” It became known as “Borking.”

That is essentially the playbook the left is using against Kavanaugh, with the pro-baby murder crowd insanely claiming that Kavanaugh’s nomination will kill women.

But’s it’s all a show. The Democrat elites are playing to their base, setting up for the November elections and then the 2020 presidential contest.

The hearings will change nothing. Kavanaugh will be confirmed because the 51 Republicans will not break ranks and a red state Democrat or two will cross over and vote for to confirm him.

