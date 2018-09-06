Topics:

Nike commercial is the worst life advice ever offered youth

A life of crime has more chance of success than Nike’s message

New York Times, Woodward’s book and the White House traitor-mole

Real facts can be combined into a non-credible story

President Trump’s leadership style is “pushing on every door”

Jack Dorsey (Twitter CEO) congressional testimony about bias

Is Twitter’s algorithm bias a fixable problem?

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 209 Scott Adams: Nike, The WH Traitor-Mole, the Woodward Book and Twitter appeared first on Dilbert Blog.