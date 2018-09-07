Elon Musk Tokes and Tesla Stock Tumbles

September 7, 2018
|||Screenshot via YouTube/ PowerfulJREReal-life Tony Stark figure Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, followed his free spirit last night by getting a little high on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast.

Rogan pulled out a joint in the middle of the interview, leading Musk to wonder if it was a tobacco cigar or cannabis. Rogan confirmed it was the latter. At one point, Musk inhaled, exhaled, and shrugged the experience off before picking up a glass of whiskey and observing that alcohol is a drug that's "been grandfathered in."

Following Musk's interview with Rogan, as well as the recent resignation of a chief accounting officer, Tesla stock dropped 9 percent.

The moment was rather interesting considering some comments Musk made about marijuana and productivity just a few weeks prior. As noted, Musk once tweeted that he was considering selling shares of his company for $420. As you probably know, the number 420 is popularly associated with smoking pot.

When The New York Times asked Musk if he was smoking when he made the tweet, Musk replied, "Weed is not helpful for productivity. There's a reason for the word 'stoned.' You just sit there like a stone on weed." As for the figure, Musk said that $420 "seemed like better karma" than $419.

OK, then.

Those with over two and a half hours to spare can watch the full interview below. The hotbox begins at 2:09:05.