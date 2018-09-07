Episode 211 Scott Adams: White House Moles, Spartacus and Prison

Topics:

The NYT Op Ed Mole story…let’s look closely at that

Stylology: the science of identifying an anonymous writer

Lie detectors: Can they weed out who wrote the article?

Where are the damning parts of the article?

Pulling the South Korea letter from President Trump’s desk

Implications of micro-managing POTUS

How long can things go great…while approval ratings go down?

Elon Musk smoking a blunt with Joe Rogan

Medical benefits of marijuana…personally confirmed

