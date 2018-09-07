The Anti-Trump Coup

Former economic advisor Gary Cohn swipes notes that President Trump made from his desk and gives them to reporter Bob Woodward of Watergate fame that Woodward then uses to promote his new book entitled FEAR.

Former Director of Communications Omarosa Manigault Newman is said to have audio taped every conversation she had in the White House and without substantiation claims The Donald used the “N” word and has more video tapes and emails too. She is on a nationwide tour to tout her new book with the news press giving a “spy” the limelight to kick off her new career. Some would call this a security breach worthy of incarceration. The Trump Administration is smart enough not press charges against Omarosa and make her infamous.

Now the New York Times prints an op-ed piece from an unidentified White House staff member that cannot possibly be verified and provokes a purge in the White House in pursuit of its Judas.

One can imagine Presidents jot down thoughts, ponder whether to go in this direction or that. But White House insiders grab these innocent Presidential notes to undermine Trump and conduct a subtercoup, one after the other.

First lady Melania Trump said in a statement: ‘To the writer of the OpEd – you are not protecting this country, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions.”

Here is an excerpt from the OpEd appearing in the NY Times:

I am part of the Resistance inside the Trump Administration (borrowing a phrase from Alex Jones’ INFOWARS). I work for the President but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations…. to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office…. the root of the problem is the President’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making…. There is literally no telling whether he might change his mind from one minute to the next.” — NY Times Sept. 5, 2018

His unpredictability was foretold

An article in Time Magazine says: “Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is one of unpredictability — depriving allies and foes alike of their confidence in what he might do next.” Yes, precisely.

That is the crux of the criticism against Trump. But it isn’t like Mr. Trump didn’t inform the public and his archenemies that this is his style. His unpredictability is not because he is mentally deranged, as tacitly alleged.

The coward insider goes on to write: “Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the President.”

Is the President mentally deranged? He seems to be completely in control.

Is the American public to remove a standing President from office for his seemingly impulsive change-of-direction leadership. He is incalculable by design.

In an article published in the San Jose Mercury News entitled “Trump promised this kind of presidency – unpredictable, ad hoc and impulsive,” the report says “Trump has shown repeatedly he is prepared to ignore orthodoxy.”

Some time ago Trump said this about telegraphing US foreign policy:

“We must, as a nation, be more unpredictable,” he said during a major foreign policy address as a candidate one year ago. “We are totally predictable. We tell them everything. We send troops, we tell them. We are sending something else, we have a news conference. We have to be unpredictable, and we have to be unpredictable starting now.”

Says an article in The Wall Street Journal: In his campaign-season book “Crippled America,” he wrote: “I don’t want people to know exactly what I’m doing—or thinking. I like being unpredictable. It keeps them off balance.” He said a business associate described unpredictability as “one of my better qualities.” It’s clear that Mr. Trump thinks that, in most cases, being unpredictable is better than being transparent, especially when trying to keep enemies abroad guessing about American intentions.

Fortune magazine says it best: “But such surprising reversals shouldn’t be a surprise at all. They are the essence of who Donald Trump is.”

Trump is erratic by intention. He threatened war with North Korea to pressure that pretend country to abandon development of nuclear weapons. None of his predecessors dared to even tackle the problem. Come to find out President Trump found defense against North Korea to be one of the largest government outlays. Trump is a moneyman. He also wants out of NATO and out of the United Nations because they are huge drains of federal funds.

Trade tariffs against China to breed war?

Trade tariffs historically breed war. Recall a tax on tea (Boston Tea Party) provoked the Revolutionary War with England. But Mr. Trump has the upper hand. President Trump wants to reduce the trade deficit with China by $200 billion. China has no way of retaliating militarily. China relies on the US for food or its people starve. Until China develops its own consumer economy (that means paying workers more money, which means it can’t continue to sell cheaper goods than the US can produce) it must rely on trade with the US to survive.

How can a mentally deranged President erase a totally insane national debt?

President Trump’s goal is to eventually turn the US from a debtor to a creditor nation. Trump wants to erase the $21 trillion national debt. Trump instructed the General Accounting Office to audit federal assets which total ~$200 trillion! Trump wants to sell off a portion of those assets to erase the national debt. The US wouldn’t have to pay $400 billion of annual interest on this debt. Trump could turn the US from a debtor to a creditor nation.

Who was in charge before Trump? Weren’t they all derelict in not addressing the national debt?

Some would mischaracterize him as a buffoon, a man who is wedded to Twitter. What kind of President would sway Americans via a Twitter account instead of pontificating from the Oval Office? Maybe one who knows how to use his opponents’ communication tools against them.

Says a report in POLITICO:

“After months of hugging dictators and dissing democrats, Donald Trump is now seen around the world as a deranged toddler—symbolized by the Trump “blimp baby” that flew over Britain this summer and is now embarking on its own world tour. But beneath all the crazy talk that comes out of the president’s mouth (and Twitter feed), there may be reason to think that some of the “unpredictable” policies he so relishes could work.

In the background: a book publisher

Simon & Schuster is the publisher of both Omarosa’s book UNHINGED, and reporter Bob Woodward’s FEAR.

S & S is also the publisher of HARD CHOICES, a memoir of former United States Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, published by in 2014.

Simon & Schuster is a subsidiary of CBS Corporation, part of the anti-Trump news media campaign. The question is, are these books fiction or non-fiction. Is CBS fomenting this political theatre for financial gain? It sells books!

Immorality

The NY Times OpEd author says: “the root of the problem is the President’s amorality.” Trump is certainly carrying political baggage with his dalliances with stripper Stormy Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) and Playboy bunny Karen McDougal who he had affairs with in 2006, a year after he married Melania. Trump’s attorney offered hush money to them. But those affairs were a decade old and he, like other politicians, attempted to seek non-disclosure agreement with these women to eliminate extortion while he ran for President. That isn’t a crime except his opponents mischaracterized the private money Trump used to pay off these “whores” as campaign funds and declared he was in violation of political campaign regulations. This allegation was certainly contrived.

The CNN says it didn’t pay Stormy Daniels for her story, but they did publicize her national tour of strip clubs and give her notoriety, enough that she began asking to speak before Congress. A stripper is now the poster girl for the Democrat Party, can you believe?

This amoral, rambling, every which way President was able to get Saudi Arabia to make peace with Israel (allow Israel to make commercial flights over Saudi Arabia), give women the right to drive an automobile, and purge its “terrorist” Saudi family members, in exchange for entry into US investment markets. No State Department ever did that. What is that old saying: lead, follow, or get out of Mr. Trump’s way.

And what is next for the Trump Presidency? Maybe Mr. Trump wants currency reform, changing the US dollar from being a debt-backed currency to a gold-backed modicum of exchange. Yes, there is talk Mr. Trump might do this. And in case you think the US doesn’t have enough supply of gold to do this, you might want to take a gander at investment advisor Bix Weir’s website where he uncovers a discovery of gold in billions of ounces in the Grand Canyon that has been hidden from view by the banksters.

Bix Weir uncovers a hidden gold find in the Grand Canyon

With all these proposed economic reforms, Mr. Trump could facilitate a backing away from cheap money (low interest rates) that spawned bubbles (artificially propped bumps) in the economy. Yes, maybe savers would even start to get 4-5% interest on their banked money like they did long ago. Underfunded pension plans could park their money in the bank and make a profit, something they can’t do now.

You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.

Here is a public comment to the article in the NY TIMES:

Thanks for affirming why we needed to elect President Trump. These establishment bureaucrats think they run the place instead of our elected representatives. Their era is on its way out. This person is a fraud and should resign.

An overseas blogger writes:

“It would appear to this reader from across the Atlantic that this piece is confirmation of a coup d’etat in the USA. The anonymous author of the op-ed and their fellow ‘adults in the room’ are ruling the people without a mandate from the people. And justifying it, anonymously, in the 4th estate. Wow.”

Don’t listen to the rascals in the news media. By the way, without Donald Trump, CNN goes out of business. Most of their news centers around Mr. Trump. Don’t forget the Deep State implanted agents in the news media. Operation Mockingbird began in the 1950s to place CIA agents in newsrooms. As soon as you see the news media decrying what is happening in America you know the covert reign of these agencies over American politics is threatened.

