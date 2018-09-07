The WIRE: Your week in review

From an anti-Kavanaugh ruse to Kaepernick selling shoes — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Wouldn’t it be beneficial for the confirmation hearings of Judge Kavanaugh to be as informative and non-circus-y as possible? A political party which actually cares about the people would never turn them into freakshow, right?



“Screw that.” – the Democrats

It wasn’t just the gals dressing for success. Check out the captain of the “Stop Kavanaugh” men’s team. Dude, you can lose the condom. You are never gonna need it.



Nice to see Bowe Bergdahl getting work, though.

Among the coordinated Democrat stunts, Senator Cory Booker (D – T-Bone’s House) got caught faking an illegal release of classified information and then trying to fundraise off the debacle for his 2020 presidential campaign.



He might wanna leave some room in his schedule for Kavanaugh’s swearing-in ceremony.

Booker called his bizarre stunt his “I am Spartacus” moment. I guess he doesn’t know that it didn’t work out well for ol’ Sparty. See, this is what happens when you don’t pay attention in history class.



Or, in Cory’s case, watch the movie until the end.

Booker wasn’t alone in turning the Kavanaugh hearings into a 2020 preview. Senator Kamala Harris (D-Californistan) helped coordinate disruptive stunts, badgered Kavanaugh with wandering rants and then shrieked to the media that it was sexist to describe her antics as “hysterical.” So, dressing up in Halloween costumes and throwing public tantrums ≠ “hysterical?”



Starting to think Kammy ≠ particularly bright.

The Dems might have hit the bottom when they accused Kavanaugh assistant Zina Bash of making white supremacist gestures while sitting behind her boss in the gallery. Bash is the Mexican-born granddaughter of Polish Holocaust survivors. Uhh… oops.



“Where the hell is reverse in this thing?”

Some deep state holdover or gutless turncoat in the White House scorched the president with an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times. What happened to “You don’t like a particular policy or a particular president? Go out there and win an election. Don’t break it. That’s not being faithful to what this country’s about.”



Somebody said that once.

Among those who were non-thrilled over The Times’ decision to run the anonymous piece, The Times’ newsroom. Reporters were described as “livid” that the op-ed department would go ahead without consulting them first. The New York Times vs. The New York Times? I’m gonna need more popcorn.



Still not enough.

Bob Woodward grabbed a piece of the spotlight, releasing a new White House tell-all entitled Fear. We obtained this image of all the people — of any political persuasion — whose minds will be changed by something Bob Woodward wrote about Trump.



“Hello? Anybody wanna buy a book?”

Secretary of Defense James Mattis disputed Woodward’s account of calling the Commander-in-Chief “like a 5th or 6th grader.” Guarantee Mattis never said it. “Mad dog” doesn’t air his grievances by planting passive-aggressive stories with left wing writers.



He spells them out by arranging the bodies of dead terrorists on the lawn.

Scandal-plagued Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who spent his post-Obama years turning his home city into a third world hellhole, announced this week that he will not seek reelection to the office. Probably a good thing.



Another term and there wouldn’t be any Chicago left.

According to former Secretary of State John Kerry (D-wherever he’s hiding his yacht), the United States “paid a price” for not enforcing ex-President Barack Obama’s imaginary “red line” in Syria. A half million dead Syrian kids paid a price too, Johnny. Damned shame you weren’t in a position to do something about it.



He would’ve, but James Taylor was on tour.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one.



A clown, two pimps and a serial rapist walk into a funeral…

Bill Clinton is 72 years old, and he can’t keep “Lil’ Bill” under control for the funeral of American legend Aretha Franklin? *sigh* Bubba’s gonna Bubba. I hope Ariana Grande had good security.



Because Bubba ain’t a fan of the word “no.”

The funeral for the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) pointedly — and unsurprisingly, given their relationship — didn’t include President Donald Trump. So Trump hit the links, setting off the boo birds who hammered him for playing golf. The man wasn’t invited… but he wasn’t grounded.



And no more golf for you until you stop owning the libs, mister!

The weird saga of Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke got worse this week when facts emerged that the DUI he got included playing freeway bumper cars and trying flee the scene to evade the police after he nearly killed someone. He really is just a dead intern from being a Kennedy.



“Which way to Chappaquiddick?”

And Colin Kaepernick got outplayed by Blaine Gabbert, turned down eight figures to play in Denver and ended up with a monster paycheck from Nike. Yeah, he’s sacrificed.



Way more than the eight-year-old Asian kids who make 11 cents/hour to stitch the “swoosh” into his $150 shoes.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying, “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.