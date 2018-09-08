Topics:

31% increase of Nike online sales after Kaepernick ad campaign

Dale defends the White House mole who wrote the NYT op-ed

Obama’s persuasive speaking skill

How can Trump supporters increase turnout?

Elon Musk smoking a blunt and Tesla stock value drop

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 212 Scott Adams: Nike, Dark and the WH Mole Hunt appeared first on Dilbert Blog.