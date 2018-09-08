Real Men Can Eat Whatever They Want, Even a Vegetarian Diet: New at Reason

A new study claims men who dine out with male friends often don't order vegetarian or vegan dishes for fear of being perceived by their friends as somehow less masculine. The researchers claim such men "are embarrassed to eat vegetarian or vegan food in public" and have experienced "social isolation" as a result of their food preferences.

"[M]any men are interested in eating less meat, they just need social permission to do so[,]" study co-author Prof. Emma Roe told attendees at a conference last month where she presented the results of the study.

For men who feel secretly ashamed about eating vegetarian or vegan in front of their omnivorous bros, Baylen Linnekin has a message for you.

