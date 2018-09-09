Debate: The Best Case for Liberty Is Consequentialist: New at Reason

Is libertarianism all about rights or consequences? Jason Kuznicki and Christopher Freiman spar over this timeless question in the latest debate issue of Reason. Below is a snippet from Kuznicki arguing in favor of rights alone:

Most consequentialists will say relieving suffering is good because it makes people happier. And the good, they usually add, is really just the greatest happiness for the greatest number. But I find that happiness is not a reliable guide to judging what's right or wrong.

Morally good things can make people happier. But I have often noticed that morally bad things can make people happier too: A petty thief steals a tomato from a neighbor's garden. The neighbor thinks an animal ate it. The thief loves to steal, and the neighbor is only mildly disappointed. Aggregate happiness has increased, yet we find the thief's action despicable.