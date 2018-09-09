Debate: The Best Case for Liberty Is Consequentialist: New at Reason

September 9, 2018
Is libertarianism all about rights or consequences? Jason Kuznicki and Christopher Freiman spar over this timeless question in the latest debate issue of Reason. Below is a snippet from Kuznicki arguing in favor of rights alone:

Most consequentialists will say relieving suffering is good because it makes people happier. And the good, they usually add, is really just the greatest happiness for the greatest number. But I find that happiness is not a reliable guide to judging what's right or wrong.

Morally good things can make people happier. But I have often noticed that morally bad things can make people happier too: A petty thief steals a tomato from a neighbor's garden. The neighbor thinks an animal ate it. The thief loves to steal, and the neighbor is only mildly disappointed. Aggregate happiness has increased, yet we find the thief's action despicable.

