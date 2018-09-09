Questions for Lew Rockwell

Shop all books by Tom Woods

The founder and chairman of the Mises Institute joins me for some great questions from my Supporting Listeners: where he sees us having success, what he thinks of the New York Times op-ed by the anonymous “senior official,” how he became Ron Paul’s chief of staff, why he doesn’t bother defending himself against left-libertarians, his views on the crisis in the Catholic Church, what he would have done differently if he were starting the Mises Institute today — plus, the man who ordered him not to start the Mises Institute, and more.

