Who’s Ready for an Obama Lecture About Trump?: Podcast

Did you see Barack Obama's big get-back-in-the-ring speech last week? Here's the whole kaboodle; here's a five-minute highlight reel. The former president said stuff like "I complained plenty about Fox News, but you never heard me threaten to shut them down, or call them enemies of the people," warned about relying on rogue White House bureaucrats to sometimes do the right thing, and extolled voting as the number-one method for counter-acting his successor.

To the surprise of no one, that latter suggestion in particular irked Katherine Mangu-Ward during our Monday editor-roundtable version of the Reason Podcast, also featuring Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and me. The discussion quickly broadened out to the importance/veracity of Bob Woodward's new book, the possible identities and purpose of the anonymous New York Times White House resister, the political garbage-fire of last week's Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, last week's social media hearings on Capitol Hill, and more.

Subscribe, rate, and review our podcast at iTunes. Listen at SoundCloud below:

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

'Government Funded Weed' by Black Ant is licensed under CC BY 3.0

Relevant links from the show:

"Obama Endorses Medicare-for-All," by Christian Britschgi

"Why the American Establishment Has Lost Credibility," by David E. Bernstein

"'Lie of the Year' Winner Barack Obama Admonishes Congress to 'Speak the Truth' About Obamacare," by Matt Welch

"Trump Confronts the Enemy Within," by Steve Chapman

"Woodward: Trump Scribbled 'TRADE IS BAD' in Margins of Speech," by Eric Boehm

"Trump Claims He's 'Never' Called Anyone 'Mentally Retarded.' Wrong," by Joe Setyon

"In the White House, Everyone Hates Trump and Trump Hates Everyone," by Eric Boehm

"Anonymous Tell-Alls in The New York Times Are More of a Threat to the Republic Than Trump," by Nick Gillespie

"Trump Cries 'Treason!' Over Anonymous Times Op-Ed," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Trump: DOJ Should Investigate NYT Op-Ed Writer for 'National Security' Purposes," by Joe Setyon

"No, Trump Staffers Shouldn't Be Subject to a Lie Detector Dragnet to Find the 'Resistance' Mole," by J.D. Tuccille

"What Should Have Happened at the Brett Kavanaugh Hearing," by Austin Bragg and Andrew Heaton

"Kamala Harris, Foe of Legal Sex Work, Questions Whether Laws Exist That Control Male Bodies," by Scott Shackford

"Cory Booker Risks Senate Expulsion, Releases Confidential Kavanaugh Emails About 'Racial Profiling'," by Joe Setyon

"Thoughts on the Kavanaugh Racial Profiling Emails Revealed by Sen. Cory Booker," by Ilya Somin

"Dianne Feinstein Wants Brett Kavanaugh to 'Reconcile' His Second Amendment Reasoning With 'Hundreds of School Shootings' That Never Happened," by Jacob Sullum

"'Judge Kavanaugh Was Not Responsible for the Parkland School Shooting,'" by Nick Gillespie

"Ben Sasse Explains Why the Politicization of the Supreme Court Is a Dangerous Thing," by Eric Boehm

"Regulators Want to Know: Are Social Media Companies 'Intentionally Stifling' Conservatives?" by Joe Setyon

"Senators Want Facebook and Twitter to Ignore Demands from Authoritarian Governments, Except Ours," by Robby Soave

"Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump Agree: Amazon Is Bad," by Zuri Davis

"Trump Doesn't Like What People See When They Search 'Trump News,'" by Peter Suderman

"Trump Is No Match for the First Amendment," by Jacob Sullum

Don't miss a single Reason Podcast! (Archive here.)

Subscribe at iTunes.

Follow us at SoundCloud.

Subscribe at YouTube.

Like us on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.