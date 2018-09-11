Topics:

Why/How does diversity make us strong?

CNN is making a gigantic analytical error in their approval analysis

People’s opinions are assigned to them by the media they watch

The media creates opinions and then polls their effectiveness

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 216 Scott Adams: The Tucker Carlson Diversity Question and Presidential Popularity appeared first on Dilbert Blog.