Relieve eye strain in 3 easy steps

Extended computer use or inadequate or excessive lighting may cause eye strain. Symptoms of eye strain can include headaches, blurred vision and dry eye.

Although you may not be able to change the nature of your job or all the factors that can cause eye strain, you can take steps to reduce eye strain.

Step #1 — Limit your screen time

This one probably seems obvious… but for most of us, it is the hardest to actually stick to.

But even when you have to work for long hours, it’s important to take breaks from your computer, phone, tablet and other screens. Just sit back and close your eyes for a few minutes or take a moment to focus on something in the distance rather than looking at a screen close up. Better yet, get outside and take a walk.

Step #2 — Relax with eye exercises

Performing eye exercises has been found in scientific studies to significantly reduce eye strain. Some of the best and easiest ones to perform include:

• Blinking — Simply blink your eyes slowly, allowing them to relax.

• Palming — Cup your palms over your eyes, gently pressing the heel of your hands into your eyeballs.

• Eye circles — Make circles with your eyes to balance the smaller muscles.

• Sideways viewing — Look to the side and focus on an object next to you without turning your head. Repeat on the other side.

• Look up and down — Focus your eyes first on the ceiling, then the floor in front of you and repeat.

• Nose-tip gazing — This is exactly what it sounds like. You simply use both eyes to look at the tip of your nose.

Step #3 — Support your eye health

The final step in relieving eye strain is to optimize and support your eye health through supplementation.

The two best nutrients to accomplish this are lutein and zeaxanthin.

These supplements help to keep your macular pigment, which filters and blocks out damaging blue light from those screens we can’t get away from, strong.

My favorite source of both lutein and zeaxanthin is Peak Vision Support. There’s a buy one, get two free sale going on right now, so it’s a great time to buy.

Sources:

