Abortion and the cult of death

“If a man loses reverence for any part of life, he will lose reverence for all life.” — Albert Schweitzer

The politicians love to say, “God bless America.” But how should we expect God’s blessings on an America in which the murder of the innocent is legal, encouraged and government-funded?

Baby killing (abortion) is a ravenous highly profitable industry backed by all kinds of monstrous justification. The abortionistas and their defenders and proponents lament that the baby may be “defective” or born to poor or abusive parents, or it won’t be properly cared for or properly educated (feeble-minded) and would, therefore, be a “drain on society” or possibly produce more progeny that would likewise be feeble-minded, so it would be “better off” if were sucked out of the womb and chopped up and bartered for Lamborghinis.

After all, who could couch such a thing as a youngster being born to “inferiors” or growing up in the company of “inferiors” and possibly producing more “inferior” offspring. Besides, those baby parts Planned Parenthood barters could better serve humanity through research. Such was the thought process of the early 20th century American eugenicists and Nazi eugenicists. We condemned them, and rightly so. But such is the thought process of the modern-day eugenicists (all abortion defenders, whether they admit it or not).

During the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court Justice, the pro-baby murder crowd prodded its political puppets into action to try and disrupt and derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation out of fear that their ability to murder the soon-to-be-born will be somehow curtailed (if only it were so!). Make no mistake, the questions about Kavanaugh’s character, associations and possible gambling addictions are for show. The real concern of the deviant left is over maintaining their “right” to commit infanticide unfettered.

Infant murder began under the altruistic sounding words “planned parenthood.” As always in such chicanery, these words are totally misleading. But they have worked their charm on lukewarm churchgoing Americans. Not 1 in 10,000, when they hear the words “planned parenthood,” thinks of child murder.

The terms “women’s health” and “planned parenthood” are conventional wisdom control phrases. Women’s health provides cover for abortion, and abortion is simply a cover word for murder. Murder becomes acceptable to the masses if it can be made to appear benevolent and passed off as “healthcare” or “choice.”

What a twisted sense of morality. But it is received with little more than a sigh from the American people. We have fallen into the dishonoring and demeaning state of moral or value relativism. We no longer know right from wrong. Nothing is black and white. Everything is a shade of gray, which is to say that anything goes.

As if to prove the Schweitzer quote above, last week Fox News guest and PJ Media contributor Denise McAllister commented via Twitter on the abortion hysteria surrounding the Kavanaugh hearing:

At the root of #abortion hysteria is women’s unhinged desire for irresponsible sex. Sex is their god. Abortion is their sacrament. It’s abhorrent as women have flung themselves from the heights of being the world’s civilizing force to the muck and mire of dehumanizing depravity.

At the root of #abortion hysteria is women’s unhinged desire for irresponsible sex. Sex is their god. Abortion is their sacrament. It’s abhorrent as women have flung themselves from the heights of being the world’s civilizing force to the muck and mire of dehumanizing depravity. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) September 6, 2018

Within hours the “tolerant” crowd of unhinged deviant and depraved pro-murder leftists were calling for her death and rape and issuing threats to carry out the same.

As PJ Media reports:

On Monday, she announced she would withdraw from social media for safety reasons. “Due to threats against my life, my family is asking that I stay off social media until the situation is resolved. I don’t want to, but I need to respect their wishes at this time. I hope to return soon. Keep up the good fight, my friends,” McAllister tweeted.

Due to threats against my life, my family is asking that I stay off social media until the situation is resolved. I don’t want to, but I need to respect their wishes at this time. I hope to return soon. Keep up the good fight, my friends. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) September 10, 2018

It wasn’t so long ago that there was a terrible stigma placed on abortion, and it was done mostly in secret and only in extreme circumstances. Then it evolved into public policy, was sanctioned by a court of Satanists and became in most minds no more serious a procedure than dentistry.

And now we’ve evolved into a state where taking a moral stand against the murder of innocent life results in threats of torture and death, and the mainstream just shrugs if it notices it at all.

The evil system that we live under euphemistically called democracy literally exists and survives because millions of professing Christians do not know the difference in good and evil. God cannot be pleased; and we are, therefore, deceived and ruled with deception. Christianity still has its name, its churches and its forum but not its spirit.

As Christians, we must love the good and hate the evil; and we must know the difference. Then and only then can we reclaim our America and purge the evil politicians, judges and change agents who not only countenance moral depravity but revel in it and create “public policy” around it.

If every preacher in the land would do his duty for truth and life, he would call abortion what it is: the murder of children.

Instead, we are subtly being taught that sacrificing our children is honorable, desirable and even glorious; if not a service to our fellow man.

The greatest reward of a death cult is to love death and translate and impute the love of death to the public mind. We must come to love “big brother” so much that we desire to die and sacrifice our children for the “greater good.” And anyone who stands in the way is an enemy of the state and must be “re-educated” and/or silenced, if not exterminated.

The post Abortion and the cult of death appeared first on Personal Liberty®.