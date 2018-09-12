CalExit? Americans May Be Ready for It: New at Reason

If Californians want to secede from the union, they're unlikely to get much pushback from their former countrymen, recent polling finds. That's good news, suggests J.D. Tuccille. In a country in which political disagreement makes people enemies rather than opponents, carving up the real estate probably offers a better path to peaceful dispute resolution than elections that threaten to put losers at the mercy of their mortal foes.

There's growing tolerance for splitting off chunks of what our social studies teachers insisted was an "indivisible" union, points out Tuccille. A "plurality of Americans"—39 percent—"agree with a state's right to make a clean break from the Federal Government and go their own way," Zogby revealed last month after a poll of 1,001 likely voters taken in early July. Only 32 percent said they "would support a military intervention to suppress a state's attempt to break away."

View this article.