A Crummy Law Leads to Crummy GMO Regulations: New at Reason

The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2016, was billed as a compromise that would put an end to years of litigation over the labeling of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in our food. Now that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has gotten around to actually writing proposed regulations as required under the law, it's more apparent than ever that the legislation will likely trigger years (if not decades) of continuing controversy, confusion, and court battles, writes Baylen Linnekin.

View this article.