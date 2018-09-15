Episode 221 Scott Adams: Woodward’s Bombshell, Low-Information Voters

Topics:

The “blank space” in Woodward’s book He looked really hard…and found no Russian collusion What the left feels is obvious, Woodward saw nothing

The claim that Trump supporters are “low-information” voters

Education and training for how to make decisions

Apple Watch ultra-sounds and heart analysis

Mentoring, tutoring, healthcare guidance and other potential uses for Interface app by WhenHub

