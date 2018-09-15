The FDA’s ‘Added Sugar’ Labeling Rule Is Sugar-Coated Nonsense: New at Reason

The FDA announced last week that it had decided not to require producers of sugar, honey, or maple syrup to label their products as containing "added sugar," under the agency's ongoing implementation of rules finalized in 2016 under then-Pres. Obama.

As the FDA explained in its announcement, requiring makers of foods that contain no added sugars to state otherwise could "inadvertently lead consumers to think their pure products, such as a jar of honey or maple syrup, may actually contain added table sugar or corn syrup because there are 'added sugars' listed on the label."

The problems don't end there, writes Baylen Linnekin, who explains why the "added sugar" policy also doesn't make sense as a public health measure.

