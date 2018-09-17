The Brett Kavanaugh Sex Assault Controversy Will Only Get Worse: Podcast

Should a late-breaking, single-sourced accusation about a drunken teenaged assault 35 years ago be enough to scuttle a Supreme Court nomination? That's the super-charged political debate the United States is having right now, and it definitely split the room on the Monday editor-roundtable version of the Reason Podcast.

Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and yours truly each have their own ideas about what could and should happen next with the Senate confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, now that Christine Blasey Ford has forward publicly to accuse him of drunkenly pinning her down, covering her mouth, and trying to rip off her clothes when they were high school students in the '80s. We also lay blame for our current deficit-tastic political moment, and we give away way too many spoilers (well, Suderman does, anyway) to a new movie out in theaters.

Relevant links from the show:

"Brett Kavanaugh's Sexual Assault Accuser Has Come Forward, and Her #MeToo Story Might Disqualify Him," by Robby Soave

"High-School Assault Accusation Could Kill Kavanaugh Confirmation. Should It?" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Politico Symposium on How to Handle the Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Accusation," by Ilya Somin

"The Senate Needs to Hear Out Kavanaugh's Accuser," by Nick Gillespie

"Groping Toward Sanity," by Cathy Young

"Who Killed the Deficit Hawks? You and Me, but Especially Paul Ryan," by Nick Gillespie

"Trump Has Always Been the 'King of Debt,' but Now He's Sticking Taxpayers With the Tab," by Eric Boehm

"Congress Just Passed a $150 Billion Spending Package Without Any Consideration for Looming Trillion-Dollar Deficit," by Eric Boehm

"#MAGA: Federal Deficit Jumps 32 Percent, Hits $895 Billion for Fiscal 2018!" by Nick Gillespie

"How GOP Fiscal Sanity Died, in 7 Easy Steps," by Matt Welch

"The 19 Percent Solution," by Nick Gillespie and Veronique de Rugy

"Trumpocalypse Reality Check: Government Spending This Century Has Grown from $3.2 Trillion to $7 Trillion," by Matt Welch

"Are Teachers Really 'Not Paid for the Work [They] Do'? Time Says Yes, Reality Begs To Differ," by Nick Gillespie

