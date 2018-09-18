Brickbat: Thank You, Ma’am

Students at Tennessee's Madisonville Middle School say they were told to write notes to cafeteria staff telling them what they are thankful for after the students found maggots on their food. A photo of a blackboard with the assignment written on it says, "We are making an effort to be positive." When parents showed up at a school board meeting to express concerns about sanitary conditions in the cafeteria, board members told them the issue had been addressed and would not discuss the matter further because it wasn't on the agenda. Parents were told if they wanted to speak they should ask to have the matter placed on the agenda of the next meeting.