Topics:

Reviewing the 2016 pre-election dire anti-Trump predictions

North Korea peace progress

Truth of the Kavanaugh situation is unknowable, so what to do?

If accusation can’t be proven, it should be ignored

I am Nancy!

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 225 Scott Adams: Prediction Versus Reality and Facts Don’t Matter appeared first on Dilbert Blog.