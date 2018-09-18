Three steps to a healthier thyroid

Did you know that you should suspect your thyroid if you experience undue fatigue, depression, weight gain, memory loss, hair loss, muscle cramps, dry skin, decreased libido, cold feet, confusion, delirium or any heart rhythm problems?

True to the mainstream medical philosophy of symptomology, the pharmaceuticals have naturally come up with a drug for each one of these symptoms.

If you want to relieve any or all of these conditions, the simple truth is that you should look to improve the health of your thyroid gland.

There are three critical steps you must take to accomplish this and get back to optimal health and having energy and well-being.

Step one is making sure you are getting enough of the vital nutrients that keep your thyroid working optimally.

These nutrients include:

Zinc: Assists in the synthesis of thyroid hormones

Iodine: Helps convert and release your thyroid hormones

Selenium: Balances your T4 hormones and assists in the synthesis of thyroid hormones

Ashwagandha root: Helps regulate the autoimmune inflammation that is behind so many thyroid problems

I find all of these necessary nutrients in Peak Thyroid Support .

Step two to improving thyroid health is to heal your gut.

You see, a leaky gut can trigger that autoimmune inflammation that we just talked about, crippling your thyroid function.

For this step, you need to include more probiotics in your diet in both supplement form and natural foods, like kefir, kombucha, yogurt and kimchi.

You also should be sure to get plenty of gut-healing foods like bone broth and healthy fats from avocados, coconut oil, olive oil and egg yolks.

Avoid foods that could irritate your digestive tract, including gluten, dairy and sugary snacks.

Finally, take five grams of L-glutamine powder two times daily to help repair your gut.

The third and final step is to de-stress. You may think you’re stressed because of your low thyroid, but it’s kind of like the chicken and the egg… which came first?

Whatever the answer really is, stress can have a negative effect on your thyroid function.

Learn to manage your stress through meditation, deep breathing techniques, yoga and other exercise and you’ll boost your happiness and the health of your thyroid.

