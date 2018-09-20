Brickbat: Gunned Down

The board of California's state-owned Del Mar Fairgrounds has suspended all gun shows effective Dec. 31, and board members say they will not allow any more gun shows until they develop a policy banning guns and ammunition from the shows.
