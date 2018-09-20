Claim Your Tax-Deductible Healthcare Account

Dear Money & Crisis Reader,

Claim Your Tax-Deductible Healthcare Savings Account

If you don’t already have one, you should set up a health savings account (HSA) as soon as possible.

An HSA is simply a special savings account for medical expenses… but it offers some considerable benefits when it comes to buying healthcare.

You can use the funds in your HSA account to pay for your deductibles, copayments and other medical expenses.

And all contributions to this account are 100% tax deductible from gross income.

With an HSA, you can rest easy knowing that you’ll never lose access to your doctor because they’re no longer part of your health network.

And you won’t have to ever worry about getting denied coverage because of your plan’s limitations.

Essentially, HSAs put control of your healthcare dollars back where it belongs… in your hands.

To be eligible for an HSA, you must have a high-deductible health plan (the deductible is the amount that you have to pay out of your own pocket before insurance kicks in.)

For an individual, the deductible has to be $1,350 or higher. And for a family plan, the deductible has to be $2,700 or higher.

If you are currently enrolled in Medicare, you are not eligible. But, as Jae W. Oh points out in his book, Maximizing Your Medicare, “A little-known fact is that funds in an HSA can be used for your Medicare Part B premium.”

By owning a high-deductible policy, you save big money on your monthly premiums.

Your out-of-pocket expenses will be higher, but you can use the tax-free funds from your HSA to pay for smaller, out-of-pocket health care expenses, like doctor visits for the common flu, prescribed medication and even dental and vision care.

Unfortunately, HSAs no longer cover over-the-counter meds like Tylenol and medical supplies.

The most cost-effective health care strategy for the highest-quality care is a high-deductible plan with either an employee-provided HSR (this is simply an HSA that is offered by an employer) or an individual/family HSA account.

With either combination, you will be saving approximately 15% on your monthly premiums while accumulating tax-deferred health care dollars in your HSA.

As of 2018, you can make tax-deferred contributions of up to $3,450 for individual coverage and up to $6,900 for family coverage.

