Episode 229 Scott Adams: Can’t Wait to Talk About Rod Rosenstein

Topics:

Was it a sarcastic joke (Rosenstein comment), or spitballing ideas?

Headline: Republicans having trouble attracting female voters

Alt Headline: Democrats having trouble attracting male voters

Only 5% of Minnesotans believe Keith Ellison did what he’s credibly accused of doing

