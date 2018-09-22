Episode 230 Scott Adams: James Woods, Rosenstein, Ellison and Kavanaugh

Topics:

Chairman Kim is preparing his people for denuclearization

James Woods suspension from Twitter for a funny joke

Rod Rosenstein’s statement on the NYT article

Keith Ellison and emotionally abusive relationships

Christine Blasey Ford’s handlers (her lawyers) are framing her badly

