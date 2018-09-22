Intern at Reason This Spring!

The Burton C. Gray Memorial Internship program runs year-round in the Washington, D.C., office. Interns work for 12 weeks and are paid $7,200.

The job includes reporting and writing as well as helping with research, proofreading, and other tasks. Previous interns have gone on to work at such places as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, ABC News, and Reason itself.

To apply, send your résumé, up to five writing samples (preferably published clips), and a cover letter by November 1 to intern@reason.com. Please include "Gray Internship Application – Spring" in the subject line.

Paper applications can be sent to:

Gray Internship

Reason

1747 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20009

Spring internships begin in January, but the exact dates are flexible.