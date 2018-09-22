New Research Confirms We Got Cholesterol All Wrong: New at Reason

A comprehensive new study on cholesterol, based on results from more than a million patients, could help upend decades of government advice about diet, nutrition, health, prevention, and medication. Just don't hold your breath.

The study, published in the Expert Review of Clinical Pharmacology, centers on statins, a class of drugs used to lower levels of LDL-C, the so-called "bad" cholesterol, in the human body. According to the study, statins are pointless for most people. The study also reports that "heart attack patients were shown to have lower than normal cholesterol levels of LDL-C" and that older people with higher levels of bad cholesterol tend to live longer than those with lower levels.

This is probably news to many in government, writes Baylen Linnekin. After decades of doling out bad eating advice, perhaps the U.S. government should stop telling Americans what to eat and not eat.

View this article.