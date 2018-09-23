How worried should libertarians be about corporate data collection? J.D. Tuccille and Declan McCullagh debate this question in the latest issue of Reason.
1 thought on “Debate: Corporate Data Collection Poses a Threat to Personal Freedom: New at Reason”
Worried -quite a lot, in that any personal data collection by a private entity allows
a) a company to blacklist
b) allows companies to sell that data
c) is often outdated and inaccurate
All happening since the 1970’s but today collection is automated therefore that data even though once in several databases is already collated and not necessarily in the hands of the original company. Imagine, a persons entire life can be ruined by adding pre 18 drug offences to the file, fallacious claims by managers etc. Often done to block a CSCS card holder from working in the industry in the UK if the contractee is ever upset.