Episode 231 Scott Adams: Dr. Ford, Unbiased News and the Democrat Brand

September 23, 2018
  • Why aren’t there any good, current photos of Christine Blasey Ford?
    • Ford is becoming the face of the Democrat party
    • All 4 reported witnesses unable to confirm the accusations
  • It’s been a great week for President Trump
  • 25th amendment President Trump?  Not according to Rosenstein
  • Where can I get unbiased news?
    • Our pattern recognition brains create bias naturally
    • Some perceived patterns aren’t real

