Are Brett Kavanaugh’s Denials Convincing? Watch for Yourself

Here's the interview that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh did with Fox News tonight with Martha MacCallum.

"What I know is the truth, and the truth is I've never sexually assaulted anyone," he says. Kavanaugh's wife Ashley also speaks, saying that the assault charges leveled at her husband bear no relation to the man she knows.

To be quite honest, this performance will provide comfort to Kavanaugh's supporters that he is being railroaded. And it will change none of his detractors' perspective. We have fully reached a point where the central question at issue cannot be verified with any certainty (unless there is some documentary evidence that surfaces). All that we know for sure is that decades of official lying, bad-faith argumentation and behavior on the part of public and private institutions, and worse has left us in a place where conversation is virtually impossible.