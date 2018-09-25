The foods that boost your mood

What you eat can affect your mood. Based on your age, there are certain foods and nutrients that are extremely important if you want to feel happy.

Mood in young adults (18-29 years old) is dependent on food that increases the availability of neurotransmitter precursors and concentrations in the brain (think meat).

It’s because the mood of 18-29 year olds is sensitive to build-up of brain chemicals. And regularly eating meat leads to a build-up of two “happy” brain chemicals — serotonin and dopamine. In fact, eating meat acts in the same ways as regular exercise to build up these mood-boosting chemicals.

In other words, young adults who ate meat less than three times a week and exercised less than three times a week were unhappy.

But that’s not true if you’re over 30.

In fact, mood in mature adults is more reliant on food that increases the availability of antioxidants (think fresh fruits and veggies) and avoiding foods and other choices that activate your sympathetic nervous system (SNS), which is your fight-or-flight response.

These include coffee and foods that have a high glycemic index — ones that cause your blood sugar to skyrocket. Skipping breakfast also activates you SNS.

That’s because as we age, we build up more free radicals — you know, those dangerous little molecules that have been linked to everything from cancer and Alzheimer’s to wrinkles and sagging skin. As the amount of free radicals we’re exposed to goes up, so does our need for antioxidants to combat them.

That’s where fruits and vegetables come into play.

If you’re over 40, the answer is simple.

You need to eat foods with high levels of vital antioxidants.

These include:

• Berries (goji berries, blueberries, elderberries, raspberries, blackberries, cranberries and strawberries)

• Purple, red and blue grapes

• Pomegranate

• Dark chocolate

• Pecans

• Artichokes

• Kidney beans

• Green veggies (broccoli, spinach, kale and collard greens)

• Orange veggies (sweet potatoes, carrots and butternut or acorn squash)

Besides getting antioxidants from these fruits and vegetables, it’s also helpful to take a quality resveratrol supplement. Resveratrol is a compound found in the skin of red grapes that acts as a powerful antioxidant — meaning you get a supercharge of exactly what your body needs to support a healthy mood.

I recommend using Peak ResV+ Superfruits because it’s not only packed with that necessary resveratrol, but it offers a host of superfruits — including raspberry, wild black cherry, blueberry, elderberry, goji berry and pomegranate as well.

