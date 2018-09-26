Episode 236 Scott Adams: President Trump’s Press Conference and Confirmation Prediction

Topics:

If everyone’s already decided how they’ll vote on Kavanaugh

What’s the point of having an FBI investigation?

The facts cannot ever be known

The outcome therefore, won’t be changed

President Trump calls the Democrat party “con artists”

Behind closed doors, Dem leadership is laughing at their followers

The system developed by our founders is being stress tested

