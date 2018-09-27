Socialism Battles the Bulge

When will socialists admit they’ve won?

To hear them tell it, Americans are not only capitalists to rival John Galt but actually expect folks to earn what they consume. Balderdash. That isn’t the country we know nor ever did. After all, didn’t our great-grandparents put the “Social” in “Social Security”? And Obummercare only completed the nationalization of medical insurance that Medicare and ‘caid began. The panoply of Marxist schemes destroying us—public indoctrina-sorry, education; progressive taxation; the minimum wage, etc.—enjoy such notoriety I need not delineate them.

In short, America has degenerated beyond socialism to outright communism. And it did so long ago, thanks to Stalin’s useful idiot, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Successive generations so entrenched themselves in the Marxist muck that we may have passed the point of no return.

Economic curmudgeons protest that America isn’t socialist because politicians don’t control the means of production—yet. (Just give ‘em time.) But your average Joe Socialist can’t even define “means of production.” Nor does he fret about who controls it. All he understands is that you have something he wants. And so he hoots and hollers when charlatans such as Bernie Sanders (Crazy Old Coot-VT) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Bubblehead-The People’s Democratic Republic of NY) promise to correct such horrific injustice.

Socialists have prevailed far beyond the political arena, too. They’ve conquered the American spirit. Our countrymen no longer condemn greed, envy and theft, a.k.a. taxation, as sins; rather, that trio is now positively virtuous.

Hate is well on its way to rehabilitation, too. In fact, it’s already joined the other three as resoundingly moral—no matter that it always turns murderous in Marxist dystopias—so long as haters reserve it for the guy with a few cents more than they have. Socialists condemn antipathy only when directed at the misanthropes working overtime to deserve it, such as abortionists or bureaucrats.

And so I ask socialists: why not admit the tragic truth that your impoverishing, destructive and lethal beliefs have converted Americans? Why strive for what you’ve already accomplished? Yes, you’re all delusional, and your philosophy’s deceptive. But come on: there are pressing problems beyond the economic for socialism to botch, such as the crisis of obesity devouring the nation.

The patent and grossly unfair disparity between, say, Melania Trump and Congresscritter Jerrold Nadler (Marxist-Democratic People’s Republic of NY) should trouble any redistributionist worth his salt. Why must poor, porcine Jer lug around 758 pounds of extra flab while the First Lady zips through life with a deficit? Ditto the surplus 30 or 40 that burden Hillary “Nanny Granny” Clinton: shouldn’t we compel Madame Trump to accept at least half of those?

Obviously, Mel exercises, shuns sugar in favor of fiber, and eats to live rather than the other way ‘round. None of Jer’s pastrami sandwiches or Nanny Granny’s burgers for milady. But how fair is that? Just because Mel’s disciplined and denies herself immediate gratification while the other two don’t is no reason she should be fit and beautiful when the other two aren’t.

I see all you comrades out there shaking your heads. “But redistributing weight violates physical laws!” you’re protesting. And robbing taxpayers on behalf of sponges doesn’t violate laws galore, whether economic or moral? Believe me, socialists who break those decrees with impunity shouldn’t balk at shifting some adipose tissue around.

Besides, a far more daunting challenge than circumventing Mother Nature awaits you: finding thin Americans you can force to shoulder their fair share of lard. Aside from pockets of emaciation in Hollywood, Georgetown, and Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the corpulent nigh outnumber the svelte.

Worse, socialists can’t very well transfer all of Michael “Gimme” Moore’s 851 extra pounds to one hapless starlet without crushing her, any more than they can steal every last cent from a millionaire without bankrupting him. No wonder these totalitarians long ago perfected the art of plucking but not killing their golden geese. Ergo, they’ll probably dole out a mere 15 or 20 of Gimme’s kilos to each skeletal gal. Which means Gimme alone will require 85 skinny Americans to do their part. At that rate, we’ll quickly exhaust our stock of non-stocky citizens.

What to do then? Hmmm. Maybe socialists can kidnap some of the Third World’s hungry denizens and foist more Moore on them. The kidnapping, at least, should be a piece of cake, what with US troops trespassing in over 175 countries worldwide.

Socialists insist that the State’s coercion can cure every ill. Having eliminated the inequality between the haves and the work-nots, the diligent and the lazy, they should address that between couch potatoes and triathletes, McD’s customers and Dr. Mercola’s fans. Can a fair society settle for anything less?

