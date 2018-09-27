The week’s news that wasn’t

Legislating, obfuscating, campaigning and fraternizing on the most propagandic, misreported, political and militaristic fakeries in the week’s fake news.

Governments attacking free speech

Since people around the globe are ignorant blithering idiots unable to discern truth from “misinformation,” they need compassionate and magnanimous governments to establish laws to protect them. And we are immensely grateful that governments are obliging them – because we know that governments never lie.

The Poynter Institute – which has somehow forgotten the basic tenets of what freedom of speech really means – has compiled a running tally of the wonderful government actions aimed at combatting “fake news.” Or, as Poynter describes it:

Poynter has created a guide for existing attempts to legislate against what can broadly be referred to as online misinformation. While not every law contained here relates to misinformation specifically, they’ve all often been wrapped into that broader discussion. We have attempted to label different interventions as clearly as possible.

As an aside, Poynter is actively working with the European Union as an “expert” to help it craft policies to battle misinformation. In layman’s terms, that means shutting down non-approved speech.

What we learn from Poynter is that several governments known far and wide for their history of respecting individual liberty and freedom of speech are generously passing laws aimed at identifying and punishing the authors of fake news. Among the countries that have shown compassion for their citizens and chosen to free them from the scourge of fake news are the free states of Egypt, Cambodia, Brazil, Indonesia and Kenya. Oh, and Russia, and Uganda, and Turkey, and Malaysia.

These governments are among those that have passed laws or enabled courts to impose fines and prison sentences on people who disseminate “fake news.”

But America is backwards and there’s that pesky 1st Amendment thing. So it hasn’t yet passed a law to regulate speech, though Congress is considering various sorts of legislation, unless you count laws against “hate speech.” Never mind that the very notion that something can be considered “hate speech” is totalitarian nonsense.

Several “respected” senators have taken to Twitter and expressed their contempt for fake news and advocacy for some law or another to stop it. And the free state of California has passed a bill aimed at creating an “advisory group” to develop ways to “monitor the spread of misinformation on social media.”

And there’s really no need for a law when you have corporatism. The social media giants that exist based on contracts with the government – particularly the Deep State – just delete any “misinformation” and purveyors of such without so much as a “by your leave.” And that means that the “truth” we get is only that “truth” that is government approved.

The media’s fake Kavanaugh news

We could have expended our bandwidth for the week if we recounted all of the fakeries published by “legitimate” news organizations about the Brett Kavanaugh sex assault allegations in just the last couple of days. But quite frankly, we’re tired of the Kavanaugh controversy, and trying to make heads and tails out of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee made our head hurt. So we’ll focus just on this one item that caught our attention.

The day before Ford was scheduled to testify, her hack Democrat activist lawyers released signed declarations from four people claiming that Ford had told them of being sexually assaulted. Showing that its interest is activist journalism rather than truth-telling, the MSM ran with the story claiming the declarations corroborated her story.

This tweet by Peter Alexander of NBCNews is typical of the coverage of the “bombshell” news:

NEW: @NBCNews has obtained sworn and signed declarations from 4 people who corroborate Christine Blasey Ford’s claims of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, sent to Senate Cmte. pic.twitter.com/psl62NWZ4J — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 26, 2018

But the declarations do not “corroborate Christine Blasey Ford’s claims of sexual assault against Kavanaugh” at all. All they “corroborate” is that Ford told them decades after the fact that she was assaulted, and only to one of them did she mention Kavanaugh’s name.

Another fake candidate runs as a Democrat

Last month we told you about New York Democrat Julia Salazar, the phony “Columbian Jew” running for New York State Senate. Now meet a fake Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

Kyrsten Sinema, a congressweasel running against Republican Martha McSally to fill the seat of retiring Jeff Flake(y), has played fast and loose with her biography. It seems it’s mostly fake news.

Sinema has repeatedly claimed she grew up homeless, living in an abandoned gas station in Florida with no running water or electricity. She told the story while running for congress in 2012, and continued to tell it until a few days ago.

“You know when I was young my stepfather was out of work for several years and we lived in an abandoned gas station with no running water and no electricity,” Sinema told Fox 10. “Sometimes we were hungry and we relied on the kindness of others to help us get through.”

But then some uncomfortable information came to light through the reporting of The New York Times, which began digging through court records submitted during her parents’ divorce case. The records show that the parents were paying for electricity, gas and telephone for the gas station.

“We are unable to provide adequately for the children,” the stepfather wrote to the court, adding that his “bills will exceed $2,000 and I will only bring in $1,500.”

When asked by reporters from The Times why the parents might have been paying for electricity if there was none at the station, Sinema said, “Oh gosh, I don’t have an answer for that. That’s not something a little kid would hear about from her parents.”

Her parents told The Times in a statement that they lacked power and water while living in the gas station, but would not address why they still paid utility bills.

As Fox News reports, Sinema also declined to directly answer whether she had exaggerated details about the conditions of her upbringing:

I’ve shared what I remember from my childhood. I know what I lived through.

And Christine Blasey Ford remembers being sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh, but not much else. And her own witnesses refute her story – for what that’s worth — but we digress.

Other media have asked her about discrepancies in her biography. In 2013 The Washington Post questioned her about her statement that she had a toilet but no running water. The Arizona Republic, in 2016, noted the owner of the gas station said the building had a spigot and wood-burning stove.

According to polls, the race between Sinema and McSally is a toss-up.

Given Arizona’s propensity to elect fakers to the senate – John McCain and Flake were/are fake conservatives – I’m betting Sinema wins in a cakewalk.

One of first female infantry Marines gets busted

There have been female Marines for a number of years but it was only last year that female Marines were allowed to join the infantry.

There are many Neanderthals who think women have no business serving in combat roles. Women are far more adept at staying home barefoot and pregnant, cooking meals and cleaning house than being sent abroad to shoot at and be shot at by brown people in wars of aggression to expand Pax Americana or force democracy on a bunch of cave-dwelling goatherders. But if we were to say or write such a thing we’d be banished to a reeducation camp and forced into diversity training classes taught by a bunch of fat, homely feminazis and skinny jeans-wearing girly men. So we’d never say it, even if we were to think it privately.

What we would say publicly is that not only do experience and studies show that mixed-gender (sex) teams not perform as well as all-male teams, and that female Marines are more likely than males to be injured; there’s a danger of fraternization between men and women in the same unit, and opportunity for more fodder for the #MeToo crowd. But the smart Ivy league social Marxists in government – mostly fat and homely feminazis and skinny-jeans wearing girly men – said such fears are poppycock and show backwards, Neanderthalistic thinking. Since men and women are the same – and in fact there is no such thing as “gender” (or sex, which is the proper term) except when it’s convenient for government set-asides and the like – there’s no chance of any hanky-panky going on.

So when we heard that Remedios Cruz, one of the three first women to join a combat unit, had been caught hany-pankying with a lower-ranked Marine in her unit, we were certain it must be fake news.

Alas, it wasn’t. Cruz pleaded guilty to having a romantic relationship with another Marine after she was charged with fraternization, adultery and accessory to larceny and given a choice either pleading out and being granted a less than honorable discharge or going to court and risking the brig. Her case probably wasn’t helped by the fact that she married the man she hanky-pankeyed just prior to having charges brought.

We’re certain that it’s male privilege that got Cruz in hot water and not her paramour-ne-husband, who by all accounts remains a Marine.

