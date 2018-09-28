Don’t Read These Books

1. The War on Terror: The Plot to Rule the Middle East- Christopher Lee Bollyn – Christopher Lee Bollyn
2. Lincoln As He Really Was – Charles T. Pace
3. Target: Patton: The Plot to Assassinate General George S. Patton – Robert K. Wilcox
4. The American Trajectory: Divine or Demonic? – David Ray Griffin
5. The Real Lincoln: A New Look at Abraham Lincoln, His Agenda, and an Unnecessary War – Thomas J. Dilorenzo
6. Nuclear War Survival Skills: Updated and Expanded 1987 Edition – Cresson H. Kearny
7. The Birth of the West: Rome, Germany, France, and the Creation of Europe in the Tenth Century – Paul Collins
8. 9/11 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation – David Ray Griffin and Elizabeth Woodworth
9. Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy – Mark Sircus
10. Bush and Cheney: How They Ruined America and the World – David Ray Griffin
11. THE UNPOPULAR MR. LINCOLN: The Story of America’s Most Reviled President – Larry Tagg
12. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos – Jordan B. Peterson
13. Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning – Andrei Martyanov
14. The Camp of the Saints – Jean Raspail
15. Anatomy of the State – Murray N. Rothbard
