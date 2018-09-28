The WIRE: Your week in review

From Christine Ford’s recollection to Dianne Feinstein’s reelection — and most points in between — we’re all about the Kavanaugh hearings as Personal Liberty Digest® presents a special edition of The WIRE!

Check out this live look at all the people whose minds were changed by anything they saw or heard in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee chamber on Thursday:



Totes worth it.

Great moments in the history of the U.S. Senate: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D for Desperate, RI) cross-examining a Supreme Court nominee over farts.



Not pictured: Dignity

For someone who’s afraid to fly, Christine Ford sure flies a lot of places.



Eeek! I’m so terrified, I’m gonna fly to Tahiti!

The Democrats tried very hard to avoid mentioning the total lack of evidence supporting Ford’s claims; using their time to make speeches about tangential issues. Senator Marie Hirono (D – Aloha) even babbled something about illegal aliens and President Donald Trump’s immigration. Almost like they didn’t have “100 percent confidence” in the ever-changing story woven by Christine Ford.



“Who?”

Observers noted that Ford generally seemed credible, although her sudden change from quavering victim to perky gal chatting about coffee with Senator Grassley was a little spooky.



You know who does that? Sociopaths.

“Seared into my memory.” Ooo-kayyyy. Needing to read — and correct — the letter that started this whole circus seems less “seared” and more “lukewarm.”



She’s 100 percent certain of about 10 percent.

Spartacus got his turn in the spotlight. Senator Cory Booker (D- “T-Bone’s” crib) repeatedly lauded Ford for telling “her truth.”



Not to be confused with the truth.

Booker got a little on-the-job training from the right. When the Democrats’ assault on Kavanaugh proved too much for Senator Lindsey Graham (R-ish – SC), he made his disgust with the proceedings pretty damned clear.”



“Yo, Spartacus! This is how you do it.”

Awkward moment for Senator Richard Blumenthal (D – Stolen Valor) when he recognized Graham’s navy service. Graham was in the Air Force.



Hardly the first time GI Shmoe has gotten something wrong about military service.

The Democrat/media complex, realizing they hadn’t intimidated Kavanaugh, shifted to questioning his “temperament” after he stood up to their sermonizing. Dude spent 10 days watching his children hearing people like Cory Booker call him “evil,” and much, much, worse. Exactly how is he supposed to react?



Didn’t you call me a serial rapist? No worries, tho. It’s kewl.

The run-up to Thursday’s fireworks weren’t without their own sparks, especially when Democrat Party spokeshole Michael Avenatti revealed the existence of another accuser, Julie Swetnick. Swetnick’s star fell pretty quickly, though, when it became apparent she’s wasn’t accusing Kavanaugh of anything except being in the same zip code as the “gang rape” parties she frequented.



She went to more than one? OK, creepy porn lawyer. I think your 15 minutes are up.

Democrats’ repeated reminiscing about the Clarence Thomas hearings was an odd choice. Nothing builds sympathy than getting misty about that time a bunch of old, rich, white people ganged up on a black guy.



“We approve of this message.” – the KKK

DiFi did some dumbing down. Towards the end of the proceedings, Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) noted the mysterious circumstances of the leaking of Ford’s letter — against her express wishes. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Californistan) responded by throwing Ford under the bus, suggesting Ford yapped about it with her “beach friends.”



Love ya Doc, but I have an election to think about.

Worth noting: Feinstein has yet to explain why she “outed” Ford after six weeks, despite promising to protect Ford’s anonymity. Maybe because she lost the party’s support in Californistan, and she’s desperate to appear “woke” enough to keep the seat she’s had since Kavanaugh was still in law school.



Hello, fellow young people! I too am hip and down with the cool rap’n’roll music!

The minority flacks tried awfully hard to make Kavanaugh’s affinity for beer a thing, as if he might be a drunk who was unfit for service. This just in: guys like beer. It doesn’t necessarily make them unfit for anything.



Some people are just better at holding their sauce than — ahem — others.

The Kavanaugh circus spilled out of the Capitol, with incidents like a group of liberals trespassing in a D.C. restaurant and harassing Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife into leaving the place. Oh good; an increasingly violent left, goaded into increasingly confrontational behavior vs. the guys who take personal security seriously. This will end well.



Bullets > snowflakes. I’m just sayin’.

Ultimately, the collapse of multiple accusers’ stories suggested the Democrats were resorting to the old “fling a bunch of poo and hope something sticks” strategy. I wanna be there when Swetnik, Ramirez and Ford realize: They’re the poo.



Hey, you smell something?

Not all the liberals out there were rooting against Kavanaugh.



“Hey now. Let’s not get crazy.”

But hey: “#BelieveSurvivors*!”



*some restrictions may apply.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying, “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

