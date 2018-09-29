Debate: Intellectual Property Must Be Protected: New at Reason

Is intellectual property necessary for innovation or just another grant of state privilege? Tom G. Palmer and James V. DeLong debate this question in the latest issue of Reason.
Check out the whole debate at the link below.
