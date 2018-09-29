Episode 240 Scott Adams: Why Do We Punish Imaginary People for Crimes of Imaginary People?

Topics:

Is 52 year old Kavanaugh responsible for 17 year old Kavanaugh?

There’s a reason we don’t treat minors the same as adults

100% certainty of either innocence or guilt

Chickens pecking for pellets, MSM and social media manipulation

Prediction: If Kavanaugh is denied confirmation, red wave will result

Jeff Flake, the lame duck…was running the government this week

