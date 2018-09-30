Episode 241 Scott Adams: Temperament, False Accusations, Voting Persuasion and Ye

Topics:

Ye got bullied backstage at SNL for his MAGA hat

Would you defend yourself in an angry way, if falsely accused?

Dale scoffs and LOLs at “temperament” being applied to men

What percentage of sexual abuse accusations turn out to be false?

False accusations against people in the public eye are common

Why I registered to vote yesterday

Persuasion tips for getting like minded people to register and vote

Congress slush-fund to pay off their sex accusers How many of those accusations were false? Would that information be relevant to a decision on Kavanaugh?



