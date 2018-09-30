Life in the sweet land of liberty

“Government is not reason, it’s not eloquence; it is force. Like fire, it’s a dangerous servant and a fearful master.” — George Washington.

Markets collapse when they can no longer feed on the public. Governments collapse when they can no longer feed on the public.

Probably the costliest thing to individual Americans is that they do not understand the nature of government. Government has devised ways and means to transfer a steady flow of national wealth to itself without payment. The American people do not know this, and they cannot understand it. It is so planned that they don’t know it and only one in a million can understand it when it’s explained.

The secret of the steady transfer of wealth to the government without payment lies in the mystery of money. The purpose of paper money is to transfer wealth without payment to the government. Whoever creates paper money as “legal tender” transfers wealth to themselves without payment.

As long as the creation of paper money is regulated through taxation action and withheld through the bond market, the scheme goes undetected by the people.

Governments consume the national wealth. The more governments consume and the faster they consume the faster they collapse and the people are impoverished.

Governments consume the national wealth mainly through paper money. But there are other ways. They consume wealth through wars. They consume wealth through currency depreciation and asset forfeiture. They strive to do this without arousing the people.

Who does the dirty work for government confiscation of wealth? The politicians who are paid by the federal government do the political maneuvering as prescribed by the system to benefit the system. Federal judges channel the legal system to the political and economic benefit of the system.

“While almost all societies believe that one individual should not be allowed to directly interfere with the life or property of another individual (laws against theft, fraud and murder, for example, exist in almost all societies), conversely, the great majority in every culture believes that the state should be allowed to do so, for the ‘good’ of society as a whole.” Quoted from the foreword of the book Sweet Land of Liberty, by Henry Mark Holzer.

Society does not give in or sanction the crimes of government without impetus. They are constantly pounded with the propaganda of altruism. Altruism is not what you’ve been taught it to be.

Altruism is a selflessness self-denial to the point of literal self-sacrifice for a myth called society. Altruism is the very foundation of statist/socialist propaganda and power that the individual must place his interest including his property beneath the “need” of the collective (state).

In our time this is called “in the public interest.” The term “public interest” always translates into the government interest. Therefore, the army of federal judges and politicians act in the “public interest.”

They would tell you in a minute that they do everything in the “public interest.” Most of them, with a few exceptions, don’t know that the public interest is the sole interest of the government, not the people. This is a deception that few unravel mainly because of the self-deception of altruism. As long as an individual believes that he should share his property and produce for the “common good,” he is in reality no longer an individual but a part of the collective servants of the state. Altruism motivates people to self-sacrifice. This is why altruism is at the root of all governments. Governments must instill self-sacrifice to solidify political power.

Unclad and naked of its social hypocrisy, the philosophical and moral foundation of all governments is altruism defined and revealed as “the ethical theory which regards man as a sacrificial animal, which holds that man has no right to exist for his own sake, that service to others is the only justification of his existence, and that self-sacrifice is his highest moral duty.” Taken from the book Sweet Land of Liberty as quoted from the book, The Virtue of Selfishness, by Ayn Rand.

If you understand the above quote, you understand your true relationship to government authority.

We have in the past described our system as benevolent totalitarianism. This means that we are brainwashed to sacrifice everything including our lives in wars for the good of society, the state. We use the phrase “benevolent totalitarianism” in what appears an oxymoron simply because benevolent in this sense and in this usage means that we are deceived (through altruism) into the literal belief that government is truly benevolent and represents the wishes of the people instead of its own.

When we are convinced that sacrificing ourselves and our treasure to the state is a virtue and a proper philosophy of life, we are victims of propagandic tyranny and slaves of the state. The myth of altruism and “public policy” gives the government the implied and collective consent to operate as an organized criminal cartel with impunity. Can you see it?

The reason you can’t communicate on political matters with some of your family and neighbors is that the doctrine of altruism and “public interest” has been imputed to them and in concert with government to subvert their own personal liberty. Anything to the contrary is offensive. It’s as if you are not “a patriot.” Self-destruction has no equal.

If you would like more information on the subject of government “money,” you should read our Financial Survival Guide package that features the wisdom of monetary realist Merrill Jenkins. Get the guide here.

The post Life in the sweet land of liberty appeared first on Personal Liberty®.