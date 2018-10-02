Weed killer found in wine

Just two years ago a lawsuit was filed against 31 brands of wines for containing high levels of arsenic.

You read that right… arsenic… the poison used to kill rats.

And now an herbicide known as glyphosate (weed killer) has been found in all of the most popular brands of wines in the world, the majority of which are from the U.S., and in batch test results in American beer.

You may be wondering how in the world all of that wine and beer could become so contaminated.

But if you’re a regular reader, I bet you already guessed the answer: Monsanto’s Roundup®.

Roundup, which some farmers use to kill the weeds that compete with their crops, was tested by a French biologist, and his findings prove that of all the Roundup products they tested, over a dozen had high levels of arsenic.

That’s over five times the allowable limit!

But arsenic wasn’t the only thing he found. Those Roundup samples were also sporting dangerous levels of heavy metals.

So when those farmers and vineyards spray Roundup on their vines or grain crops for beer to keep the weeds away, they’re actually riddling their end products (the wine and beer you drink) with compounds that have proven to be neurotoxic, hormone-disrupting cancer causers.

Now, before you throw up your hands and write this off as just one more mountain made out of a molehill, you should know that the wines tested were found to have glyphosate residues of 23.30 part per billion with some independent beer brands at 13.6 parts per billion. Studies have demonstrated that it only takes one part per trillion to stimulate the growth of breast cancer cells.

In order to avoid this dangerous contamination, the first step is to switch to organic wine and beer options. The grapes, barley and hops used to make the drinks by these vendors are not being directly sprayed with Roundup like many conventional brands.

However, making the move to organic is not enough.

That’s because polluted irrigation water, soil and even pesticides in rain can contaminate vineyards and crops thousands of miles away from fields using the weed killer.

So if you’re a wine or beer lover and don’t want to avoid these occasional pleasures, you need to take steps to rid your body of that glyphosate, with its high levels of arsenic and other heavy metals.

In today’s contaminated environment, detoxing should be a way of life. There are a couple of ways to do it.

One way is a lemonade cleanse. For this option, you will drink six 16 oz. bottles a day of a very specific mixture as follows, daily:

• Water — nearly fill up bottle but leave room

• Juice from a fresh squeezed lemon or lime

• Grade B maple syrup to desired taste

• Cayenne pepper — a pinch or more depending on taste

This is all the “food” you’ll have for three to 14 days. I’ve never managed to make it past three days.

Another way is a juice fast using freshly juiced fruits and veggies, as well as soup broths and herbal teas for the same time period or time. I prefer to do this on a regular basis, at least seasonally. But again, three days is about all I can manage.

So if you’re shaking your head right now, wondering if there is possibly an easier way… one where you don’t have to starve yourself, there’s EDTA.

If you haven’t heard of EDTA before, here’s what you need to know.

EDTA is an amino acid (ethylene diamine tetra-acetic acid). It’s used to latch onto heavy metals, like arsenic, to carry them out of your body (a process called chelation).

And it works. EDTA is regularly used to chelate lead and other contaminants from the body. The really cool thing about it is that EDTA is used in baby food as a preservative. So that helps you understand how gentle and safe it is.

I’ve been taking an EDTA supplement for a while now and prefer Peak Chelation+ Resveratrol . I consider it “maintenance detoxing” because it allows me feel like I’m keeping myself “clean” and only need to do a lemonade cleanse or juice fast a couple of times a year.

Sources:

ecowatch.com/glyphosate-wine-beer-testing-2553632957.html

The post Weed killer found in wine appeared first on Personal Liberty®.